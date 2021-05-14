UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in UMB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,833,967. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

