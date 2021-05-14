UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) General Counsel Sells $127,500.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. 388,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,652. The stock has a market cap of $956.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $18,069,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $5,812,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 243,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in UMH Properties by 3,524.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 202,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

