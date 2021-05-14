UniCredit’s (UNCRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UNCRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $6.03 on Monday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

