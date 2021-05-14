Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €29.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.96 ($34.07).

Uniper stock traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Thursday, hitting €30.81 ($36.25). The stock had a trading volume of 330,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.42. Uniper has a 1 year low of €24.32 ($28.61) and a 1 year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

