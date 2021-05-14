Unisync (TSE:UNI) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Acumen Capital

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

Shares of UNI traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.83. 12,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,747. Unisync has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand; and various products and services under the ShowroomOne brand name.

