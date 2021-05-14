United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.01 ($48.24).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €34.49 ($40.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €34.44 and its 200-day moving average is €34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. United Internet has a 12-month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

