United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

NYSE:UPS opened at $215.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.47 and its 200-day moving average is $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

