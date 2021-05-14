United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $215.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

