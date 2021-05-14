Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.35. 712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,710. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.36. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

