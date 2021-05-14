Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,554,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UHS opened at $157.88 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $159.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

