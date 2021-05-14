Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.15. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 92,746 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

