Urus (URUS) Price Tops $24.24

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be purchased for about $24.24 or 0.00048226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00089602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $585.94 or 0.01165944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00069801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00113875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00063962 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

