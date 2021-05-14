US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,710 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

