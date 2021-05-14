US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $308.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.51. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $155.16 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.56.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,109 shares of company stock worth $4,341,386. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

