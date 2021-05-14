US Bancorp DE Grows Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $60.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

