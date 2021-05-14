US Bancorp DE Sells 918 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $181.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.