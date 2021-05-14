Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UTZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 954,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,339. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

