Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 954,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Truist began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

