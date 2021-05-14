VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%.

EGY opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.