Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $260.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

