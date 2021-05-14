Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases 14,249 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 249,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

