Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.49.

