Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $379.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

