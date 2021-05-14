Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $215.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.