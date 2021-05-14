Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after buying an additional 474,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.