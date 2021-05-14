Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Everbridge by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Everbridge by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Everbridge by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock worth $2,955,398 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.37. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

