Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,880,000 after purchasing an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $2,638,091,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

