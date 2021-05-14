Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 104,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 118,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC opened at $130.95 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -97.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.