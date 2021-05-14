Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $350,000 in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

