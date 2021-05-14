Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $790,000 in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after purchasing an additional 446,234 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,101,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 348,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 345,225 shares in the last quarter.

EBC opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.54.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

