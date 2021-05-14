Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 5,181 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Twilio by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,935 shares of company stock valued at $79,447,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $281.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

