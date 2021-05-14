Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lessened by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $259.62 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

