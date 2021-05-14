Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $259.62 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

