Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $320,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.21. 52,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,473. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.13.

