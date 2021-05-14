Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Decreased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,714,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $106.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

