Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

VIS opened at $197.16 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $107.21 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.63.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

