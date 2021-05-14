Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.86. 19,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,874. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $97.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

