Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $69.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.