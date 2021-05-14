Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,045. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

