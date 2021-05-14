Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $262.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $168.69 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.