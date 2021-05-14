Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 160,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,217,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $172.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $178.72.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.