Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.50. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $117.37 and a 52 week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.