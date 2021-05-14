Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 109,206 shares.The stock last traded at $8.44 and had previously closed at $8.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Compass Group LLC boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 401,155 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 236,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160,874 shares in the last quarter.

About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

