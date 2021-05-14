Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Up 7.5% on Earnings Beat

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.64. 3,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,299,417.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $613,648.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $59,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 495,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 40.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120,311 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 335,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 30.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 67,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

