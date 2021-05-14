Vecima Networks Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:VCM opened at C$14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.12. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$9.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20. The firm has a market cap of C$332.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.39.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.