Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.46, but opened at $53.55. Vectrus shares last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 374 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vectrus by 1,231.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vectrus by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 84,360 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $3,640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $607.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.58.

About Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

