Velocys’ (VLS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of VLS opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Monday. Velocys has a 1 year low of GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 16.80 ($0.22). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £60.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

Get Velocys alerts:

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.