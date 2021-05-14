VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

VER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.16. 27,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Norges Bank bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter worth about $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after buying an additional 754,367 shares in the last quarter.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

