Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Paul K. Wotton Sells 13,448 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VCEL opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4,786,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 112,653 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vericel by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 443,802 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.