VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Achieves $2.49 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $5,367.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,917.35 or 1.00385095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00050115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00249247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001002 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004403 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,633,501 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

